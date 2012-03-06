FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China should widen yuan rate band -c.bank adviser
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 6, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 6 years ago

China should widen yuan rate band -c.bank adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China should widen the daily trading range for the yuan currency against the dollar to 0.75 percent from the current 0.5 percent as part of gradual reform of the country’s currency regime, an adviser to China’s central bank said on Tuesday.

Li Daokui, an academic member of an advisory body to the People’s Bank of China, said on the sidelines of China’s National People’s Congress that the trading band could be further widened after an initial move.

Li added that the yuan exchange rate is now close to its equilibrium level and should not be blamed as a root cause for world economic imbalances.

His comments were in line with those of Zhou Xiaochuan, the central bank governor, who said on Monday that conditions are ready for the yuan to float more widely.

