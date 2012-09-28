FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's yuan hits post-2005 high as Oct holiday approaches
September 28, 2012

China's yuan hits post-2005 high as Oct holiday approaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China’s yuan rose on Friday to its strongest level since China’s landmark de-pegging of its currency in July 2005.

The yuan hit 6.2856 per dollar shortly after 3 pm (0700 GMT), 169 pips stronger than Thursday’s close and 84 pips above its midday level of around 6.2940.

The yuan has strengthened consistently since hitting a 2012 intraday low of 6.3967 on July 25, supported by the dollar’s retreat in global markets and, more recently, the launch of the Federal Reserve’s latest round of quantitative easing.

