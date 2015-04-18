FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says to accelerate reforms to support yuan in IMF currency basket - Xinhua
April 18, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

China says to accelerate reforms to support yuan in IMF currency basket - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - China central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said Beijing would accelerate reforms to the country’s currency to push for the yuan’s inclusion in the International Monetary Fund’s currency basket, known as Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Zhou made the comments during an interview with Xinhua reporters in Washington, D.C. on Friday, where he was attending a meeting of the IMF.

China has committed to further open its capital account and liberalise the way the exchange rate is managed, including reducing intervention in the domestic currency market, which would alleviate concerns among IMF members that incorporating the currency would increase liquidity and policy risks in the SDR regime. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and David Lin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

