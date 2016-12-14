China c.bank advisor sees no cause for yuan to slide - official newspaper

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2016 / 1:08 AM / 8 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - There is nothing to suggest that the Chinese economy has any catalysts at present to pressure the yuan down in the future, the China Securities Journal quoted a member of the central bank monetary policy committee as saying.

Fan Gang also said the latest economic data showed that the Chinese economy was stabilising. Deflation had ended, overcapacity and corporate debt issues were starting to get resolved. (Reporting By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

