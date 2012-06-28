FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to allow yuan conversion in Shenzhen financial zone
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

China to allow yuan conversion in Shenzhen financial zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - A Chinese official said on Thursday that Beijing it will allow yuan conversion in a proposed new financial services zone in the southern city of Shenzhen, in what some see as a significant new step towards opening up the country’s capital account.

The Chinese official travelling in Hong Kong told reporters that the initiative would be launched in the Qianhai Bay Economic Zone close to Hong Kong’s border that is being envisaged as a $45 billion ‘mini-Hong Kong’ due for completion in 2020, and comes on the eve of a visit to Hong Kong by China’s President Hu Jintao.

China has been steadily expanding the role played by Hong Kong in internationalising the yuan, which it hopes will one day become a global currency like the dollar, and in building up the country’s financial markets. (Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.