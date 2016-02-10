FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to expand yuan convertibility in free trade zones, Xinhua says
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 10, 2016 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

China to expand yuan convertibility in free trade zones, Xinhua says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China will do more to ease yuan convertibility in free trade zones this year, a top official with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Wednesday.

The official, Guo Song, said authorities would enact the plans “within a prescribed limit”, without elaborating, according to the official news agency Xinhua.

China said in December it would allow limited convertibility of the yuan in three free trade zones, in Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin, further liberalising its capital account after its currency was admitted to the IMF’s reserve basket.

Foreign investors have grown increasingly concerned about Beijing’s commitment to opening its financial markets after a series of heavy-handed government interventions in the stock and currency markets.

They are also concerned that Beijing is making it easier for foreign funds to enter the country at a time when domestic companies are struggling to find capital. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan, editing by Larry King)

