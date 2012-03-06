UPDATE 2-China should widen yuan rate band -c.bank adviser

* Li Daokui says trading band should move to 0.75 pct

By Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - China could and should widen the daily trading range for its currency, but a slew of other financial sector reforms are needed before the yuan becomes fully convertible and freely traded, an adviser to the central bank said on Tuesday.

“The central bank should widen the yuan daily trading band step by step, say first expand to 0.7 percent or 0.75 percent from the current 0.5 percent and then be further expanded later,” Li Daokui, an academic member of an advisory body to the People’s Bank of China, told reporters.

“The yuan exchange rate is approaching an equilibrium level and foreign exchange reform has made some substantial progress. We should further increase the two-way flexibility of the yuan exchange rate,” he added.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), Li said full-scale liberalisation of China’s closely managed and largely closed capital account required key reforms elsewhere in the financial sector, particularly around interest rates.

“The preconditions for China to see a fully convertible renminbi (yuan) are to push forward reforms of financial institutions in the coming years,” Li said.

Beijing sets a ceiling on deposit rates and a floor on lending costs, which protects banks from competition and ensures they have a hefty interest rate margin, currently around 300 basis points.

Li’s comments on further gradual reform of the currency trading regime echoed those made on Monday by central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who said that conditions are ready for the yuan to float more widely.

Furthermore, Li’s views on interest rate reform were similar to those of Liu Mingkang, China’s former banking regulator and now a member of the advisory body of the NPC.

Liu told reporters on Monday that conditions were ripe for China to forge ahead with interest rate liberalisation to help sustain economic growth.

WIDER BAND BOOSTS FLEXIBILITY

Analysts say a volatile and difficult outlook for the global economy make China’s currency calculations delicate ones, with a wider band giving monetary authorities more flexibility to deal with external risks while demonstrating progress with reform.

For the yuan and the dollar, the PBOC sets a 0.5 percent daily trading band both upwards and downwards around a mid-day price, which is also set by the central bank. It sets a 3 percent daily band between yuan and non-dollar currencies.

The central bank set its midpoint sharply lower on Monday, in the biggest single-day percentage fall in 16 months, a move traders said signalled the government may allow a wider range.

“I believe China has moved (its target) rate from the 5.9 yuan to the dollar target at year-end to the 6-6.1 yuan per dollar range, while also keeping the rate on hold in the 6.27-6.30 yuan range until mid-Q2 2012,” said Paul Markowski, president of New York-based MES Advisers.

The yuan was quoted at 6.3090 to the dollar in onshore trading by midday on Tuesday, versus a mid-point of 6.3141 set by the PBOC. In offshore trade, the yuan was changing hands at 6.3040.

“Clearly, with China’s two largest export markets (Europe and the U.S.) expected to grow at a slower than previously expected rate through 2013, they have had to make some adjustments,” said Markowski, who is a longtime investment adviser to China’s monetary authorities.

China will keep the yuan exchange rate “basically stable” with strengthened two-way flexibility, Premier Wen Jiabao said in his government work report to the annual parliament gathering that opened on Monday.

The PBOC has kept the yuan stable within a tight range, in line with government policy designed to avoid any negative impact of a volatile exchange rate on the economy.

China de-pegged the yuan from the dollar in a landmark move in July 2005 and it has since appreciated some 30 percent against the U.S. currency, though some critics in the West say Beijing is still keeping too tight a grip on the yuan in order to aid the country’s exporters.

China has also established an offshore centre for trading yuan in Hong Kong, with London, Singapore and Taipei also vying for a share of what could be a vast market for daily spot trade in yuan given China’s status as the world’s biggest exporting economy and the second largest importer.

Although some of China’s trading partners, notably the United States, claim that Beijing has kept its currency artificially low to help its export sector, the government has repeatedly rejected the allegations.

China says the yuan is close to fair value and that its long-term goal is for further liberalisation and international use of the yuan for settlement of global trade.