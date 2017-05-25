China's yuan jumps to 2-month high in "show of strength" after downgrade-traders

(Adds details and background) SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan leapt to a near two-month high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, supported by major state-owned banks in what some traders said was a show of strength a day after Moody's downgraded the country's credit rating. "Major state-owned banks were selling dollars in the market," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai, adding that it "clearly showed" the authorities' interest in keeping the currency strong. Banks poured dollars into the market after the yuan remained stubbornly flat in morning trade despite U.S. dollar weakness overseas, traders said. In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.8860 per dollar and suddenly strengthened nearly 200 pips to a high of 6.8690 per dollar at around 0250 GMT, the strongest intraday level since March 27. It was changing hands at 6.8737 per dollar at midday, 158 pips stronger than the previous late session close but 0.06 percent weaker than the midpoint. The yuan appeared to be on track to firm by around 0.2 percent, which would mark its biggest one-day gain against the dollar since Feb. 16. Many believe sales of dollars by state-owned banks since late last year have been part of official efforts to prop up the Chinese currency, which lost 6.5 percent of its value against the dollar last year and was widely expected to continue to slip this year. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8695 per dollar on Thursday, firmer than the previous fix of 6.8758 and stronger than some market watchers had expected. Five traders said they saw state banks offering dollars in the market on Thursday. One who declined to be identified by name said he also suspected the dollar selling and sharp upward pressure on the yuan was being directed by the government in a show of strength after the downgrade. The moves by state banks pushed the daily trading volume to $17.46 billion as of midday, compared with $23.79 billion yuan for the full previous session. The yuan had dipped on Wednesday on corporate dollar demand, with the market appearing to largely shrug off Moody's first downgrade of China's sovereign credit rating for the first time since 1989. Wednesday's PBOC fixing also had been somewhat stronger than expected, reflecting a recent pattern of firmer guidance. China's Finance Ministry said the downgrade overestimated the risks to the economy and was based on "inappropriate methodology". Separately, China's commerce ministry said in a report published on Thursday that while the central bank had intervened periodically in the foreign exchange market to "prevent overshooting and short-term volatility", its operations did not amount to exchange rate manipulation. Offshore, the yuan also surged to its strongest intraday level since March 28. It was trading 0.1 percent firmer than the onshore spot at 6.8654 per dollar. Hong Kong's overnight yuan borrowing rate jumped to 4.16500 percent on Thursday, the highest level in three weeks. CNH Hibor, The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark, set by the city's Treasury Markets Association (TMA), showed rates up across maturities. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 93.31, weaker than the previous day's 93.44. The global dollar index fell to 96.924 from the previous close of 97.238. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 7.061, 2.71 percent weaker than the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.8695 6.8758 0.09% Spot yuan 6.8737 6.8895 0.23% Divergence from 0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.06% Spot change since 2005 20.41% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 93.31 93.44 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 96.924 97.238 -0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.8654 0.12% * Offshore 7.061 -2.71% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Sun Qizi and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)