Japan welcomes Chinese move on yuan

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese government official said on Monday that China was heading in a positive direction by making trading of its currency more flexible, which will develop China’s domestic demand further.

China took a milestone step in turning the yuan into a global currency on Saturday by doubling the size of its trading band against the dollar, pushing through a crucial reform that further liberalises its nascent financial markets.

“It’s clear that the Chinese economy will develop further by shifting its weight towards domestic demand,” the official said on condition of anonymity.