China's yuan becomes 2nd most used currency for payments with Japan-SWIFT

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s yuan has become the second-most used currency for payments between Japan and China/Hong Kong, only behind the Japanese yen, the global transaction services organisation SWIFT said on Tuesday.

The Chinese currency has overtaken the Hong Kong dollar and the U.S. dollar, accounting for 6.9 percent for payments between Japan and China/Hong Kong in October, up from 3.1 percent two years ago.

Institutional transfers were the driving force behind the yuan adoption, representing 97 percent of the total payments value between the two countries in October, SWIFT said.

The yuan remained the fifth most active currency for global payments by value in October with a market share of 1.92 percent, according to SWIFT.

Yuan payments value decreased by 23.53 percent for the month from September, while in general all payments currencies decreased by only 2.42 percent.

The International Monetary Fund admitted the yuan into its benchmark currency basket on Monday, as expected, in a victory for Beijing’s campaign for recognition as a global economic power.

The yuan will have a 10.92 percent share, higher than sterling and yen, which will drop to 8.09 percent and 8.33 percent respectively, while the dollar remains broadly unchanged at 41.73 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)