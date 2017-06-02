China's yuan retreats from 7-month high, tight offshore liquidity eases

(Updates prices; adds quotes, details and table) By Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan pulled back from near seven-month highs against the U.S. dollar on Friday, after liquidity tightness eased slightly in Hong Kong and the greenback gained in global markets. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8070 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.8090. Friday's official guidance via the daily midpoint was the strongest since Nov. 10. Tightened yuan liquidity in Hong Kong had pushed the offshore yuan spot rate to a high of 6.7245 per dollar on Thursday, the strongest since October last year. But offshore yuan gave up gains on Friday as liquidity stress appeared to ease up and the spot rate weakened to a low of 6.7943 per dollar before trading at 6.7929 by midday. Hong Kong's overnight yuan borrowing rate fell sharply from a near five-month high. The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH Hibor), set by the city's Treasury Markets Association, fell to 8.67550 percent for overnight contracts, more than 34 percentage points lower than the previous fix of 42.81500 percent, which was the highest since Jan. 6. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), replying to Reuters in an emailed statement, said the interbank market on the whole was operating in an orderly manner after it noted tightness in CNH liquidity and provided liquidity support to banks. OCBC Bank said in a note that it expected "CNH will continue to be a liquidity play in the near term". Losses in offshore yuan also dragged down its onshore counterpart. In the onshore spot market, the yuan opened at 6.8035 per dollar, tested a low of 6.8193 before trading at 6.8142 at midday, 80 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.11 percent softer than the midpoint. For the week, onshore yuan is on course to gain 0.6 percent against the U.S. dollar, the biggest weekly rise since July 2016. Traders said dollar demand picked up on Friday, but they had not witnessed major state-owned banks selling the greenback to prop up the Chinese currency as they had seen on Thursday. Many market participants believed dollar selling by the biggest state banks in recent weeks had been a key part of government efforts to support the exchange rate. After months of holding the yuan relatively stable against the dollar, China has suddenly allowed the currency to advance sharply since May 24, when Moody's Investors Service downgraded its sovereign credit rating for the first time since 1989. Li Liuyang, senior FX analyst at China Merchants Bank in Shanghai said the yuan "was catching up and reacting to the dollar movement overseas" after having traded steadily over the past two months. Li added that the yuan would be tracking the global dollar index more closely in the near term. The global dollar index, a gauge that measures the dollar strength against six other currencies, rose to 97.22 from the previous close of 97.198 on Friday after upbeat U.S. private sector job figures. Christy Tan, head of Markets Strategy/Research, Asia at National Australia Bank said the yuan's surge over the past few trading sessions did not represent a meaningful departure from the way the PBOC managed its currency. "It is probably premature to call the last 2 days' moves a change in the FX regime," Tan said. It is also unclear whether the yuan's gains against the dollar has stalled for now, with market views for a U.S. rate hike firming due to upbeat U.S. economic data. Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA said the aggressive yuan bears will "either go into hibernation or take to the sidelines licking their wounds for the foreseeable future". Separately, the central bank-owned Financial News said on Friday the adjustment to the mechanism the PBOC uses to set the daily yuan midpoint was a pre-emptive move to offset the effects from expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase this month and the stresses of seasonal dollar demand. The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) trading platform, overseen by the central bank, said last Friday that a "counter-cyclical factor" would be introduced into the way it calculates the yuan's reference rate each day, allowing it to better reflect supply and demand. The yuan market at 0409 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.807 6.809 0.03% Spot yuan 6.8142 6.8062 -0.12% Divergence from 0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.94% Spot change since 2005 21.46% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 94.59 94.9 -0.3 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 97.22 97.198 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.7929 0.31% * Offshore 6.9869 -2.57% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)