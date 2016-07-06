China's yuan falls to weakest vs dollar since Nov 2010, state banks buy

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - The yuan fell to fresh 5-1/2 year lows against the dollar on Wednesday, extending its slide to a fifth straight session, after China's central bank sharply weakened its official guidance rate as the dollar surged.

As the yuan neared the psychologically important threshold of 6.7, traders reported that state-owned banks were offering dollars to soothe markets, which have been put on edge by the yuan's fast depreciation.

"This is a sign from the central bank, warning the market that there's no need to panic, don't do anything rash," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The dollar index rose over 0.5 percent against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday while the sterling sank to new depths on fears of the financial and economic fallout from Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The yuan's decline has added to worries that anxiety over Brexit is already rippling through developing economies, even if there has been no immediate impact on investment or trade.

As such, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.6857 per dollar prior to the market open, 0.4 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.6594.

Wednesday's fixing was weakest since November 2010.

In the spot market, the yuan traded as low as 6.6955 against the dollar at one point and was changing hands at 6.6930 around midday, 0.02 percent softer than the previous close.

Tuesday's close of 6.6816 had partially factored in some of the dollar's strength.

"My best guess is either China's central bank is weakening its currency deliberately; or it wants to release some pent-up pressure on the yuan under a favourable market environment," wrote Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.

"I think what you're seeing today is mostly a reflection of global events - almost every day it's been testing a new low," said Raymond Yeung, Chief China Economist at ANZ Bank in Hong Kong.

Policy sources told Reuters recently that China's central bank would tolerate a fall in the yuan to as low as 6.8 per dollar in 2016 to support struggling exporters. That would imply a depreciation of 4.5 percent for the full year, matching last year's record decline.

"Nobody knows how far the yuan will fall," said a trader at a European bank in Shanghai. "But one thing we know for sure is that what the central bank is doing now is within expectations."

China is expected to report June foreign exchange reserve data this week, which traders will be scouring for any suggestions of a resurgence in speculative capital outflows following the yuan's recent declines.

Forex reserves fell by $27.9 billion in May to $3.19 trillion, their lowest since December 2011, likely due to the effects of a stronger dollar and sporadic official intervention.