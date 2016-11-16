FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Yuan falls to 8-year low as China-critic Trump prepares to take office
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Yuan falls to 8-year low as China-critic Trump prepares to take office

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds comments)
    By Michelle Chen
    HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened to an
eight-year low on Wednesday as expectations of higher U.S.
interest rates buoyed the dollar, putting Beijing's commitment
to market-oriented reforms in the spotlight as fierce critic
Donald Trump prepares to take office.
    The yuan has now depreciated 5.4 percent against the dollar
so far this year, with its descent gathering speed since Trump's
election in the presidential race on Nov. 8, which has boosted
the greenback against most other global currencies.
    Trump has threatened to label China a currency manipulator
on his first day in office and has threatened to slap punitive
tariffs on Chinese imports. 
    Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China set a
weaker midpoint for the ninth consecutive day as the dollar
stood near an 11-month high against a basket of currencies.
    The PBOC set the midpoint at 6.8592 per dollar,
weaker than the previous fix of 6.8495. 
    In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.8608 per
dollar and was changing hands at 6.8700 at midday, 135 pips away
from the previous late session close and 0.16 percent away from
the midpoint. 
    "We are still waiting for clearer signs of whether the
dollar index can stand still above 100 and whether China's
central bank will take action to intervene in the market," said
a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
    "Our strategy now is to keep our positions low to minimize
risk," the trader said.
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 94.89, weaker than the previous day's
95.01. 
    The global dollar index fell to 100.08 from the
previous close of 100.23. 
    The offshore yuan was trading 0.16 percent weaker than the
onshore spot at 6.8807 per dollar. 
    "China's authorities may have scaled back intervention given
the broad-based nature of the dollar gains, a desire to conserve
FX reserves and a new focus on effective exchange rate stability
(against a basket of currencies rather than against the
dollar)," Standard Chartered analysts said in a report on
Wednesday.
    A more substantial effort to contain yuan volatility may
only emerge if spot approaches 7 per dollar before year-end, the
bank said.
    Stanchart said it has lowered its forecast for the yuan to
6.9 by end-2016 and 7.06 by end-2017, from 6.75 and 6.78,
respectively.
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 7.0615, 2.86 percent away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.

    The yuan market at 0729 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.8592   6.8495    -0.14%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.87     6.8565    -0.20%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.16%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       -5.48%
 Spot change since 2005                20.47%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         94.89       95.01     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    100.08      100.23    -0.2
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.8807    -0.16%
        *                        
 Offshore              7.0615    -2.86%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore 
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

    
 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

