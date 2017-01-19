China sees fierce pre-holiday liquidity scramble, money rates surge but yuan dips

SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Short-term funding costs in China shot to their highest level in nearly 10 years on Thursday on fears that liquidity was sharply tightening heading into the long Lunar New Year holidays at the end of the month.

The sudden surge in funding rates ahead of one of the heaviest cash demand periods of the year has forced traders with short positions against the yuan to bail out of their positions.

That has led to a solid strengthening in the beleaguered currency this week, though it dipped in early trade on Thursday on signs that state banks may be offering some additional yuan supplies.

Spot yuan opened at 6.8530 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8618 at midday, 186 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.07 percent softer than the midpoint.

But the yuan has already firmed by around 1.2 percent so far this year, and is up more than half a percent so far this week, on course for its best week since late July.

Forex traders said some dealers rushed to swap their long dollar positions after funding costs in mainland markets bolted higher on Wednesday afternoon, while some companies took advantage of weakness in the dollar to load up on the U.S. currency, dragging down the Chinese unit again.

Households and companies usually withdraw large amounts of cash from banks in preparations for the week-long New Year holiday, which starts on Jan. 27.

This year, the holidays also fall over the month-end, when corporate cash demand increases and some tax payments are due, adding to heavy demand.

While liquidity always tightens in China ahead of the holiday, and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) routinely steps up its money injections ahead of the break, traders were spooked when the central bank unexpectedly decided not to rollover maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans on Wednesday.

Further MLF loans are due to mature on Thursday.

The onshore overnight implied deposit rate for yuan touched a high of 22.099 percent in early trade on Thursday, compared with the previous close of 22.035 percent.

Levels are now the highest since data became available in April 2007. On Tuesday, the rate ended at 4.357 percent.

The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.4941 percent at midday, compared with previous close at 2.7607 percent which was the highest level since July 2015.

The official midpoint, guided by the People’s Bank of China, was fixed at 6.8568 per dollar prior to the market open, 43 pips weaker than the previous fixing, which was 6.8525.

Analysts said Thursday’s fixing was set at a firmer level than their models had suggested.

Chinese authorities are widely believed to have been involved in a sharp spike in offshore yuan funding costs earlier this month to keep the currency from breaching the psychologically import 7 to the dollar level. But it is still at more than eight-year lows.

The unexpectedly sharp onshore cash pinch comes despite central bank injections of a net 1.035 trillion yuan ($150.87 billion) through open market operations so far this week, compared with a net 100 billion yuan of fund injected a week earlier.

“Companies’ quarterly payment starting Jan.16 and seasonal cash demand are the key factors draining money out,” said a liquidity trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

Some market players said the support by the central bank was barely meeting the increased demand in the market.

“The market is typically short of liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year. PBOC’s injection is not enough,” said Gu Weiyong, chief investment officer at bond-focused hedge fund Ucom Investment Co..

Gu added that the situation was not being helped by perceptions that regulators would not mind seeing a rise in financing costs this year if it encourages debt-laden Chinese companies to reduce their heavy debt burdens.

The absence of a MLF rollover on Wednesday has also “caused a certain impact”, CITIC Securities said in a note on Thursday.

Two batches of medium-term lending facility loans are maturing on Wednesday and Thursday with a total amount of 216.5 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank.

“We hope the central bank will roll over the maturing MLF loans, but no one knows whether it will do it or not,” said the liquidity trader. ($1 = 6.8602 Chinese yuan renminbi)