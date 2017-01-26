China's yuan firms slightly, onshore forwards and key money rates up

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed slightly against the dollar on Thursday on thin trading ahead of the Lunar New Year, but onshore forwards and the implied deposit rate soared due to tight liquidity before the week-long holiday, traders said. Key money rates also edged up. The People's Bank of China set its official midpoint rate at 6.8588 per dollar prior to the market's open, firmer than the previous fix 6.8596. The slightly stronger midpoint came after the U.S. dollar struggled near multiple-week lows. The spot market opened at 6.8691 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8799 at midday, only 19 pips stronger than the previous late session close but 0.31 percent softer than the midpoint. For the week, the spot yuan was traded largely flat against the U.S. currency. Trading has wound ahead if the biggest Chinese holiday, which starts on Friday and ends on Feb.2. The daily trading volume was $3.55 billion as of 0323 GMT. While many market participants were already on holiday, some noted that the onshore yuan funding cost jumped again on Thursday morning due to liquidity tightness at smaller banks. "Some banks still lacked yuan, and they were forced to swap their dollars for yuan to get liquidity, pushing the rates higher in such a thin market, especially the overnight contract," said the trader, pointing out the market will be shut down starting Friday, and it was banks' last chance to get yuan. China's onshore USD/CNY forwards jumped to 140 pips at one point in early trade, with the overnight implied deposit rate soaring to a high of 75.241 percent before retreating to 56.571 percent at 0323 GMT. In the interbank market, primary money rates also showed similar signs as some key repo rates rose on Thursday morning. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.6178 percent, 1.3 basis points higher than the previous day's closing average rate. Liquidity traders said the market was more worried about the liquidity conditions after the holiday as huge amounts of open market operations were due to mature in early February. The surprise increase in interest rates on medium-term loans was another concern. China's central bank surprisingly increased interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, leaving market participants wondering if the central bank's monetary policy may take on a tightening bias. Separately, the PBOC drained a net 250 billion yuan ($36.34 billion) from the market through open market operations this week, compared with a record weekly net injection of 1.13 trillion yuan a week earlier. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 95.7, weaker than the previous day's 95.86. The global dollar index fell to 99.873 from the previous close of 100.03. The offshore yuan was trading 0.78 percent firmer than the onshore spot at 6.8264 per dollar. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 7.1255, 3.74 percent weaker than the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 0323 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.8588 6.8596 0.01% Spot yuan 6.8799 6.8818 0.03% Divergence from 0.31% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.97% Spot change since 2005 20.30% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 95.7 95.86 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 99.873 100.03 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.8264 0.78% * Offshore 7.1255 -3.74% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.8799 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)