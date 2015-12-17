FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank fixes yuan/dollar midpoint at 4-1/2 year low after Fed rate hike
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 17, 2015 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

China c.bank fixes yuan/dollar midpoint at 4-1/2 year low after Fed rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China set its official midpoint rate at 6.4757 per dollar prior to the market open on Thursday, its weakest level since June 2011, and 0.2 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.4626.

The sharply weaker yuan midpoint reflected the dollar’s strength in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its policy interest rate overnight, traders said.

The dollar gained against the euro and yen on Thursday, rising after the Fed’s decision to hike interest rates for the first time since 2006 lifted risk appetite and Treasury yields. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
