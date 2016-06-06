FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank daily yuan/dollar midpoint strengthens most since April 29
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

China c.bank daily yuan/dollar midpoint strengthens most since April 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday set its official midpoint rate at 6.5497 per dollar prior to the market opening, strengthening 0.45 percent from the previous day’s fix of 6.5793.

It was the biggest day-to-day gain in the central bank’s official guidance rate since the midpoint’s 0.56 percent strengthening on April 29.

The move, while reflecting the dollar’s steep weakening in global markets, was in line with the Chinese central bank’s recent reforms to allow the Chinese currency to increase its two-way volatility to gradually build up a more market-oriented exchange rate regime, traders said.

The dollar index languished at its lowest in over three weeks in Asian morning trade on Monday after plunging 1.6 percent on Friday on a disappointing U.S. employment report that prompted investors to reduce expectations of a U.S. interest rates hike this month.

Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.