CNH TRACKER-Dim sum bond market seen to get a boost from stable FX

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Beijing’s attempts to stabilise the yuan should boost the sluggish offshore yuan bond market, after the damage inflicted by the currency’s weakness in the wake of last month’s devaluation.

The offshore yuan shot higher suddenly last Thursday on suspected intervention by state banks and it has been hovering around 6.4 per dollar. The spread between onshore and offshore spots has narrowed to around 300 pips from more than 1,000 pips.

“Our yuan bond funds will benefit from the appreciation in the short term and investors’ appetite for yuan assets is likely to come back if CNH FX rate stays close to CNY,” said a fund manager in Hong Kong who invests in dim sum bonds.

Investors would prefer to buy yuan bonds issued in the mainland instead of those in Hong Kong as the onshore yuan is stronger than the offshore yuan, but the good thing is that the gap between the two rates has narrowed, the fund manager said.

The primary offshore yuan bond market has lost growth momentum this year since Chinese financial institutions and companies that used to be dominant issuers switched to the onshore market to raise cheaper funds.

The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11 has added to the pressure on dim sum bonds as investors sold yuan assets to avoid further foreign exchange losses.

Dim sum bond issuance in August fell to 7.5 billion yuan($1.18 billion), the lowest monthly volume in two years, according to Thomson Reuters statistics. Issuance in the first eight months declined by 45 percent from a year ago.

The HSBC offshore yuan bond index showed that these bonds’ performance in August fell by 2.6 percent from a month earlier, the biggest monthly drop since June 2013 when index declined by 2.8 percent.

But thanks to the suspected intervention, the secondary dim sum market became more active as new funds were gradually coming in to seek opportunities, said Penny Chen, a fixed-income fund manager at Manulife Asset Management in Taiwan.

“There is a bigger than needed risk premium on offshore yuan bonds that is being attached now in light of the recent market turmoil which offers us opportunities,” said Bryan Collins, who manages $5 billion in assets at Fidelity Worldwide Investment.

Bets on further weakness in China’s yuan fell by more than half in the last two weeks as the central bank continued to intervene to stabilise the currency after its surprise devaluation last month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Some analysts, however, remain cautious about the yuan’s prospect in the coming year, with some of the most bearish ones, such as Kevin Lai, Daiwa’s Asia ex-Japan chief economist, expecting it to fall to 7.5 per dollar by the end of next year.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Hong Kong’s yuan deposits and certificates of deposits (CDs) is expected to fall in the short term as some investors have converted the yuan to Hong Kong dollar or U.S. dollar, Norman Chan, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday.

* China’s top economic planner on Wednesday told Chinese firms with good credit to issue bonds in cheaper offshore markets to support domestic investment and major national projects.

* China’s central bank and commercial banks sold a net 723.8 billion yuan ($113.69 billion) of foreign exchange in August, by far the largest on record, highlighting how capital outflows intensified in the wake of the yuan’s devaluation last month.

* China will allow foreign central banks to trade in its spot interbank foreign exchange market and trade currency derivatives such as swaps and forwards, the central bank said on Monday.

* The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has increased the quota for net yuan inflows under a cross-border pooling scheme that enables companies to transfer the yuan between their onshore and offshore entities freely, two sources told Reuters.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

Performance of offshore yuan bonds lags peers in the region: link.reuters.com/zaw35t

RECENT STORIES: Hong Kong yuan deposits seen falling despite China FX stabilisation efforts China central bank seen ready to intervene again if offshore pushes yuan too far China’s clamp down on speculators in yuan forwards set to hit importers too

More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES