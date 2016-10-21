China's offshore yuan falls to 6-year low amid dollar strength

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's offshore yuan fell to its lowest level in six years against the dollar on Friday after the global dollar index hit its highest level since March.

The so-called CNH changed hands as low as 6.7644 per dollar on Friday morning, the weakest level since October 2010 when Reuters data on CNH were available.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies jumped to 98.512, the highest since March. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Winni Zhou in SHANGHAI and Michelle Chen in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)