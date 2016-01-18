Yuan opens firmer after report c.bank to raise reserve requirements offshore

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China’s onshore yuan firmed at the open of trade on Monday, after Reuters reported the central bank is preparing to raise reserve requirements for yuan deposits in offshore clearing banks.

The spot market opened at 6.5800 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5792 in early trade, -48 pips from the previous close and 0.31 percent away from the midpoint. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The decision to raise offshore yuan reserve requirements for some banks is seen as an attempt to squeeze speculative activity in the offshore market that had been exploiting gaps between onshore and offshore exchange rates - speculation that may have begun to distort trading statistics, as has happened in the past.

The offshore yuan (CNH) was trading -0.18 percent away from the onshore spot at 6.591 per dollar, firmer than the previous day’s close of 6.6165.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.559 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.5637 and the previous day’s closing quote of 6.584. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Ruwitch)