FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's yuan opens sharply weaker on global dollar strength
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2016 / 1:51 AM / a year ago

China's yuan opens sharply weaker on global dollar strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 14 (Reuters) - China’s yuan opened sharply weaker against the dollar on Thursday after the greenback’s global strength pushed the Chinese central bank to fix a sharply weaker official guidance rate.

The dollar index strengthened 0.8 percent overnight and continued its rally in early Asian trade on Thursday as an improvement in global sentiment led investors to trim bearish positions.

Prior to the Chinese market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4891 per dollar, 0.5 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.4591, the official guidance rate’s biggest daily weakening since Jan. 7.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4860 per dollar and touched an intraday low of 6.4947 in early trade, or 0.3 percent weaker than Wednesday’s close of 6.4770. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.