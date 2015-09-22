FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China finalises rules for international payment system - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

China finalises rules for international payment system - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has completed drafting regulations for an international payment system that would facilitate greater usage of the yuan globally, banking industry sources said on Tuesday.

The China International Payment System (CIPS) will be launched in early October, the sources said. The system will allow large international companies doing business with China to settle payments faster.

Among the first batch of banks qualified to participate are 11 Chinese banks and eight Chinese branches of foreign banks, including HSBC, Citigroup and Standard Chartered PLC, the sources said.

The launch of CIPS will remove one of the biggest hurdles to internationalising the yuan, and should greatly increase global use of the currency by cutting transaction costs and processing times.

The People’s Bank of China did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Nick Heath; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.