FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Chinese yuan changes course, regains 6.7 to the dollar
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2016 / 3:57 AM / a year ago

Chinese yuan changes course, regains 6.7 to the dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened back to above 6.7 per dollar level late Monday morning after hitting a six-year low against the dollar in early trade and breaching a key psychological threshold following a week-long national holiday.

The spot yuan traded at 6.6995 as of 0345 GMT after reaching a low of 6.7051, its lowest rate since September 2010.

The People's Bank of China put the midpoint at 6.7008 yuan per dollar. It was the weakest midpoint since September 2010. The currency is allowed to trade in a band of 2 percent on either side of the midpoint, which is set each day. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.