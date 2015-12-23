FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank says to extend onshore yuan trading hours in major reform
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 9:23 AM / in 2 years

China c.bank says to extend onshore yuan trading hours in major reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Wednesday that it would extend the yuan’s trading hours on the Shanghai-based foreign exchange market from Jan. 4, 2016.

The central bank said it would also allow more overseas banks to enter the interbank forex market, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), which is a unit of the PBOC.

Trading hours for the yuan in CFETS will last until 11:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) as of Jan. 4 rather than end at 4:30 p.m., the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.