FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's vice finance minister says no secret US-China exchange rate agreement
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

China's vice finance minister says no secret US-China exchange rate agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China’s vice finance minister, Zhu Guangyao, said on Tuesday there was no secret agreement between the United States and China regarding adjustments to exchange rates.

The comment, at a forum in Beijing, follows speculation in foreign exchange markets that finance ministers at the recent G20 summit in Shanghai may have reached a tacit understanding in which the United States agreed to allow the dollar to depreciate, relieving pressure on other currencies.

Reporting by Sun Qizi and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Paul Tait and Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.