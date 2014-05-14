FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK's Yue Yuen says Vietnam production suspended on Wednesday
May 14, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

HK's Yue Yuen says Vietnam production suspended on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd, the manufacturer of footwear for Nike Inc , Adidas and other international leisure brands, said it had suspended production in Vietnam on Wednesday amid anti-China protests over a territorial dispute between the two countries.

Jerry Shum, head of investor relations at Yue Yuen in Hong Kong, said it was not immediately clear when production would resume, adding that the disruption on Wednesday would not have any significant impact on its operations for now.

Yue Yuen is controlled by Taiwan-listed Pou Chen Corp . ($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by xxx)

