FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yum's China chicken antibiotics within limits -Shanghai govt
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

Yum's China chicken antibiotics within limits -Shanghai govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai’s food safety authority has said the level of antibiotics and steroids in Yum Brands Inc’s KFC chicken was within official limits, but the watchdog found a suspicious level of an antiviral drug in one of the eight samples tested.

The Shanghai Food and Drug Administration said in a statement dated on Friday that a sample contained suspicious levels of amantadine, a drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease. The watchdog said the drug is banned for use in food.

The safety authority has asked Yum to recall related products from its KFC restaurants and has launched a city-wide inspection of KFC outlets, it said.

The Shanghai inspection comes after state-run China Central Television reported last week that some of KFC’s chickens had high levels of antibiotics.

KFC’s parent company Yum could not immediately be reached for comment, but KFC’s subsidiary in China earlier pledged to cooperate with the authorities.

China has been trying to stamp out health violations that have dogged the country’s food sector amid reports of fake cooking oil, tainted milk and exploding watermelons. In 2008, milk laced with the industrial chemical melamine killed at least six children and sickened nearly 300,000.

In China, KFC’s parent company Yum faces fierce competition from rivals such as McDonald’s Corp and Taiwanese-owned fried chicken chain Dico. Yum Brands has forecast a drop in same store China sales in the fourth quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.