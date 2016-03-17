FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China foodmaker Nanjing Yurun says defaults on note repayment
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

China foodmaker Nanjing Yurun says defaults on note repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - Chinese foodmaker Nanjing Yurun Food Co, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Yurun Food Group Limited, has defaulted on a 500 million yuan ($77.2 million) short-term financing note repayment due on Thursday, the company said.

According to a statement posted on the website chinamoney.com.cn, Nanjing Yurun said it was unable to make the full payment on time.

China Yurun had warned on March 9 that due to Nanjing Yurun’s losses in the first nine months of 2015 there was “uncertainty” over the timely repayment of the first tranche of Nanjing’s financing notes.

The company said its director, Zhu Yicai, had been placed under “coercive measures” in March last year, a term that usually means detention, and this had affected the company’s ability to raise funds.

It also blamed the “deterioration in its financial circumstances” on negative press reports about food safety, a weakness in demand for high-end food products and rising raw material costs.

$1 = 6.4786 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by David Stanway; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.