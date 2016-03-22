FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Yurun unit default on short-term notes triggers cross default
Hurricane Harvey
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 22, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

China Yurun unit default on short-term notes triggers cross default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 22 (Reuters) - China Yurun Food Group Ltd said that a default by a unit on short-term notes worth 500 million yuan ($77 million) has in turn triggered other provisions which require the immediate repayment of debt worth 1.45 billion yuan.

The unit, Nanjing Yurun Food Co Ltd has arranged partial repayment of the short-term notes but the meat processing company’s board of directors believes the likelihood of an immediate repayment for the other debt is not high, it said in a statement late on Monday.

It added that it is in talks with banks on the matter.

The partial repayment of short-term notes amounts to 220 million yuan for the prinicipal and 32.3 million yuan in interest. It still owes 280 million yuan.

Trade in China Yurun shares, which was suspended on March 18, resumed on Tuesday. The stocks fell 1.5 percent in early trade, compared to a 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark index . ($1 = 6.4812 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Umesh Desai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
