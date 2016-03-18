FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Yurun Food halts share trade as subsidiary defaults
March 18, 2016

China Yurun Food halts share trade as subsidiary defaults

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of China Yurun Food Group Ltd was suspended on Friday pending a statement on the potential impact from the default on domestic short-term financing notes issued by its unit Nanjing Yurun Food Co Ltd.

The Hong Kong-listed firm gave no further details in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse announcing the suspension.

Nanjing Yurun has defaulted on a 500 million yuan ($77.2 million) short-term financing note repayment due on Thursday, the company said.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
