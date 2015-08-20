China Zhongwang sees short-seller report helping its development

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd , the world’s second-biggest maker of industrial aluminium extrusion products, is thankful for a report by a short seller alleging it doctored its books, its executive director said on Thursday.

“Whether it is good or bad, it will help our development in the future,” Lu Changqing told reporters in Hong Kong, saying the allegations by previously unknown short-seller Dupre Analytics showed his company’s importance.

Zhongwang halted trade and issued a detailed denial last week after Dupre accused it of inflating its sales by sending shipments to companies it controls offshore.

“We should be thankful for the report,” Lu said, without saying how it would help his company’s development. He added that his company would like to talk to Dupre but did not know how to get hold of them.

Zhongwang said last week it reserved the right to take legal steps in relation to the matters arising from the report, including commencing formal legal proceedings.

Lu said on Thursday the Dupre report had no impact on its operations.

He said the multi-year lows of aluminium prices were due to slow domestic economic growth and not the result of Chinese exports of semi-finished aluminium products since around 90 percent of China’s production stayed at home.

The global aluminium industry should seek ways to boost consumption of the metal rather than focus on accusing China of exporting the metal to push prices down, he said.

Benchmark London Metal Exchange aluminium is hovering around its lowest level in six years.

Zhongwang was looking to increase production of aluminium products for the transportation sector, Lu said, adding that the company was seeking opportunities to buy firms that make aluminium parts or structural designs for cars in the United States and Europe.

Zhongwang posted a net profit of 1.5 billion yuan ($235 million) in the first half of 2015, up 18 percent from a year ago, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company produced about 350,000 tonnes of aluminium extrusion products - objects with a definitive cross-sectional profile - in the first half of 2015, of which about 45,600 tonnes were exported.

It currently has about 1 million tonnes of annual capacity to make the products and will add 1.8 million tonnes.