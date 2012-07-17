China hopes ZTE gets fair treatment in U.S. probe

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday it hoped ZTE Corp, subject of an FBI probe into the sale of banned U.S. computer equipment to Iran, would receive fair and proper treatment from the United States.

The federal investigation is probing sales made by Shenzhen-based ZTE, the world’s No. 5 telecommunications equipment maker, to Iran’s largest telecoms firm and its alleged attempts to cover it up, a website reported last week.

Shen Danyang, spokesman of China’s Commerce Ministry, told a news conference that China has kept open and transparent relations with Iran and groundless criticisms of relations between the two countries are unfair.