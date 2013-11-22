FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Auto Logistics enters into used car business
November 22, 2013

BRIEF-China Auto Logistics enters into used car business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - China Auto Logistics Inc : * Enters into used car business, joint venture cooperation framework agreement

contingent upon successful acquisition of Tianjin airport international

automall * Says acquisition is currently still in negotiations * In event both transactions are completed, shisheng would hold 40% interest in

jv through zhonghe,which would be unit of shisheng * Unit signed agreement with car king used car trading,tianjin zhonghe auto

sales service and hezhong international development * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

