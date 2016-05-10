TABLE-Chinese banks top debt underwriting league table

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks have for the first time captured the top five positions in Asian debt capital market underwriting ranking, according to Thomson Reuters data. For a related story, click: 2016 RANKING TO DATE PROCEEDS 2015 RANKING (in $ blns) 1. Bank of China Ltd 21.1 4 2. China Construction Bank 20.9 6 3. Industrial & Comm Bank China 20.6 3 4. CITIC 20.2 7 5. Agricultural Bank of China 19.4 13 6. Bank of Communications Co 17.4 11 7. HSBC Holdings PLC 16.0 1 8. Guotai Junan Securities 15.5 37 9. Citigroup 13.7 2 10. China Securities Co Ltd 12.7 26 Source: Thomson Reuters data (Reporting by Umesh Desai and Denny Thomas; Editing by Will Waterman)