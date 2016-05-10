FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Chinese banks top debt underwriting league table
May 10, 2016

TABLE-Chinese banks top debt underwriting league table

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - Chinese banks have for the
first time captured the top five positions in Asian debt capital
market underwriting ranking, according to Thomson Reuters data.
    For a related story, click: 
      2016 RANKING TO DATE             PROCEEDS     2015 RANKING
                                     (in $ blns)  
 1. Bank of China Ltd                       21.1               4
 2. China Construction Bank                 20.9               6
 3. Industrial & Comm Bank China            20.6               3
 4. CITIC                                   20.2               7
 5. Agricultural Bank of China              19.4              13
 6. Bank of Communications Co               17.4              11
 7. HSBC Holdings PLC                       16.0               1
 8. Guotai Junan Securities                 15.5              37
 9. Citigroup                               13.7               2
 10. China Securities Co Ltd                12.7              26
 Source: Thomson Reuters data

 (Reporting by Umesh Desai and Denny Thomas; Editing by Will
Waterman)

