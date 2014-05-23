Chinese banks want bad debts for themselves

* State-owned banks mull holding on to non-performing loans

* Loans sold at 20% of value could yield 50%

* Move may affect profitability and overall lending

By Lianting Tu

SINGAPORE, May 23 (IFR) - China’s biggest banks are having second thoughts about offloading their bad debts to the asset-management companies Beijing has designated to handle them, in a sign of growing confidence in their own ability to deal with soured loans.

Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China have each discussed plans to use internal resources to recover non-performing loans, betting that they can generate higher returns than they would get by selling to the asset-management companies.

A greater determination to deal with bad debt is a positive sign for Beijing, which has been pushing its state-owned banks to get better at assessing and managing risk, and for bank shareholders.

The strategy, however, will require banks to hold on to bad assets for longer, meaning that China’s lenders may be postponing the clean-up of their balance sheets in the pursuit of higher returns.

Bank of China’s chairman Tian Guoli said at an analyst briefing in March that the bank will utilise its investment banking subsidiary to dispose of distressed assets, according to banking analyst Qiang Liao at Standard & Poor‘s, who attended the briefing.

ICBC management also said the bank aimed to recover 50-60 cents on the dollar by dealing with bad loans itself, much higher than the 20-30 cents it currently gets from selling them to the asset-management companies, said May Yan, head of Chinese banks research at Barclays.

China established four asset management companies in 1999 in a restructuring of its four biggest banks. The companies were given the mandate to buy non-performing loans, freeing up the lenders’ balance sheets and hoping to make a profit from the recovery.

Last year, Chinese banks sold about Rmb70bn (US$11.2bn) in bad loans to asset management companies, according to data from Haitong International, more than tripling from Rmb20bn in 2012.

Analysts expect the momentum to continue this year as non-performing loans continue to rise, the result of slower economic growth and a lending binge since 2008.

Chinese banks had Rmb646bn of non-performing loans at the end of the first quarter, up 9.1% from the beginning of 2014 and an increase of 31.8% from the start of 2013. By the end of 2014, Barclays expects the balance of non-performing loans to hit Rmb700bn.

Bad debt disposals have been good news for the asset management companies. Last year, Cinda Asset Management reported net profit of Rmb9.1bn, 26% higher than 2012. China Huarong Asset Management recently posted profits of Rmb20bn before provisioning, up 66% from 2012, according to its website.

RISKY MOVE?

While state banks would like to have more of those profits for themselves, analysts warn keeping the bad debt for themselves could be a risky option.

“State-owned banks in China are targeting a stable non-performing loan ratio. In contrast, joint-stock banks have more time to deal with bad loans to generate better return for their shareholders,” Yan said.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission has recently signalled that it may tolerate higher non-performing loan ratios, especially from lenders to small and medium sized enterprises. But that sign may not have been directed at state-owned banks.

“[State-owned banks] are still benchmarking themselves against each other, which means their non-performing loan ratio can’t be much higher than their peers,” Yan from Barclays said.

Speed also adds to the argument in favour of selling the bad loans to asset management companies. Typically it takes one to two years for a bank to recover a distressed asset, a banker from a state-owned bank noted.

And in China’s slowing economy, it could take longer to dispose of bad assets and the recovery rate might be lower, Liao said.

“Taking into consideration the time value, the return may not be higher than selling the non-performing loans to asset-management companies.”

Finally, banks will have to reduce lending as they tie up their capital to get higher recovery on bad debts. And Chinese authorities are probably not going to be happy about that in a slowing economy. (Reporting By Lianting Tu; Editing by Christopher Langner and Steve Garton)