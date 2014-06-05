Competition casts shadow over Chinese rating agencies

* Observers warn of incentive to give better assessments

* Fee revenue growth fails to match rise in number of deals

* Municipal bond market could exacerbate issue

By Lianting Tu

SINGAPORE, June 2 (IFR) - Fierce competition among rating agencies in China is creating incentives for them to be less stringent about their credit assessments, while the push to create a municipal bond market could worsen matters.

“Rating agencies face a trade-off between inflating ratings and increasing short-term profits versus building reputation and increasing overall profits,” said Emir Hrnjic, Director of Education at NUS Business School’s Centre for Asset Management Research and Investments.

Chinese rating agencies have been issuing more favorable rating actions for borrowers against a backdrop of economic slowdown, something analysts suggest is counterintuitive.

Of the bonds rated by Chengxin, 9% of its A+ rated bonds were upgraded by one notch and 5.6% of AA- rated were also lifted to a higher notch in the year covered in its 2013 disclosure, which also said there were no significant downgrades last year.

A similar trend applied to Lianhe which saw the rate of ratings upgrade at 5.73%, outpacing the downgrades of 3.52%. Chengxi declined to comment and Lianhe did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The shift occurs at a time of challenging profitability which some suggest could undermine the quality of the credit assessments of agencies just when China pushes its companies to use the debt capital markets more actively for funding.

In 2013 the four main rating agencies in China reported combined revenue of Rmb648m (US$103.9m), up 16% from 2012, according to publicly reported data. That growth lagged behind the 26% increase in the number of issuers and the 20% rise in number of transactions rated.

This slowdown in revenue growth implies the rating agencies are competing on price for business, said an executive at a domestic rating agency. The extent of the competition has some observers concerned.

“In some periods, extreme competition among agencies may tempt them to succumb to competitive pressure and act against their own long-run interest,” Hrnjic said.

China’s Rmb30trn onshore bond market is growing at a fast pace in terms of number of issuances. In 2013, a total number of 3,480 bonds were issued, up 20% from a year earlier, or more than fourfold the number issued 2009.

The rise is a result of a push by the central government to shift corporate financing to capital markets and away from banks. That shift should provide a windfall for rating agencies, which are also seen as a a key player by the authorities as they will be the gate-keepers of the bond market.

The increase, however, is not translating into large financial gains for the agencies.

For a long time, domestic rating agencies had been charging approximately Rmb250,000 per new issue, Rmb150,000 per follow-up issue and Rmb50,000 for annual monitoring, the executive said.

The People’s Bank of China has set an implicit floor for fees in order to prevent vicious price competition. But as the number of rating agencies grew from four to ten in the past decade, the floor ceased to exist.

Such dynamics have led to a considerably lower fee rate for Chinese rating agencies compared to their Western peers. For Chinese raters, fees as a percentage of issuance volume is only around 0.015% to 0.025%, the executive said.

This is about half the rate of international rating agencies such as Moody‘s, which generated revenue of US$2bn in 2013 from rating US$4trn of bonds, implying an average 0.05% fee.

MORE MARKET, LESS PROFITS

Executives at rating agencies expressed additional concern about the push by the Chinese government to expand the municipal bond market.

While the move is likely to create a boom in municipal bonds, it could hurt the top line of rating agency’s income statements as the total number of local government deals will likely drop, market insiders said.

Currently about one third of the Rmb4trn bonds issued by local government funding vehicles are from provincial governments. City and county level governments account for most of the other two thirds.

If provincial governments become the main issuer, as the municipal bond market grows, it could significantly bring down the number of deals; fewer bonds to rate will mean less revenue for rating agencies.

“It’s like right now ten guys are each borrowing one dollar. But in the future it will be one guy borrowing ten bucks,” the executive said.

This, he suggested, could create an issuers’ market as provincial governments will have higher bargaining power, which could lead to further price compression for rating agencies.

That could prompt even fiercer competition and, some fear, more lenient scrutiny of bond issuers. (Reporting By Lianting Tu; editing by Christopher Langner and Alex Chambers)