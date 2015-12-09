FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese company sues banks for negligence in former CEO's alleged fraud
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 9, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese company sues banks for negligence in former CEO's alleged fraud

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dec 9 -

A Chinese online education provider has sued New York’s Signature Bank, Bank of China and HSBC accusing them of letting the company’s former chief executive embezzle $35 million through accounts at the banks.

In a complaint filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, ChinaCast Education Corp said the banks ignored warning signs of money laundering and failed to stop transfers of money to a fictitious investment holding company in the British Virgin Islands with no legitimate business purpose.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YYhWsi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.