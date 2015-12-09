Chinese company sues banks for negligence in former CEO's alleged fraud

Dec 9 -

A Chinese online education provider has sued New York’s Signature Bank, Bank of China and HSBC accusing them of letting the company’s former chief executive embezzle $35 million through accounts at the banks.

In a complaint filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, ChinaCast Education Corp said the banks ignored warning signs of money laundering and failed to stop transfers of money to a fictitious investment holding company in the British Virgin Islands with no legitimate business purpose.

