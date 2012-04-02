UPDATE 2-ChinaCast accuses former CEO of insider trading

* Sues former CEO Ron Chan to recover seals and licenses

* Has asked SEC to probe unusual trades

* Blames Chan for delay in filing annual report

* ChinaCast shares halted by Nasdaq

April 2 (Reuters) - ChinaCast Education Corp accused its former CEO of insider trading and said the recently fired executive was disrupting the company’s operations and causing a delay in filing its financial statements.

Ron Chan, a founder of ChinaCast and CEO since 1999, was fired last week, about three months after a shareholder group, led by Ned Sherwood, won some seats on the Chinese education company’s board.

ChinaCast said it fired Chan for withholding financial information that is delaying filing of its annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and for not paying its auditors -- Deloitte -- and other advisors.

It has also sued him for refusing to part with company property such as company seals, business licenses and financial seals of its Chinese subsidiaries.

“We have uncovered questionable activities and transactions which raise the specter of possible illegal conduct by Ron Chan and his accomplices and may have led to the frustration of the audit of the company’s financial statements,” ChinaCast’s board of directors said in a statement to shareholders on Monday.

The board said it has been notified by shareholders of unusual trading activity in ChinaCast shares emanating from Hong Kong over the past several weeks.

The SEC has been asked to investigate the matter and determine whether the transactions were effected by Chan and others, the company said.

In a separate statement, Chan said the management has blamed him for engaging in insider trading, but denied the allegations.

Over the last year, several U.S.-listed Chinese companies -- accused of accounting scandals -- were delisted. The SEC is investigating the companies and their auditors.

OPERATIONAL ISSUES

In a regulatory filing earlier in the day, ChinaCast, which provides post-secondary and online education services, said it is unable to resume normal operations in Shanghai.

The former CEO appeared at its Shanghai office and “tried to assert control over the business by refusing to comply with the terms of his termination,” it said.

The company warned that if its efforts to regain control of its assets in China are unsuccessful, there may be a significant material adverse effect on its business.

It has not yet filed its 2011 annual report. Trading in its shares were halted on Monday by the Nasdaq for “additional information requested.”

ChinaCast’s shares, which have lost about 30 percent of their value in the last 50 days, closed at $4.24 on Friday on the Nasdaq.