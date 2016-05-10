China Cinda Asset Management plans preference share issue of up to 30 bln yuan

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, one of the country’s four state-backed bad debt managers, plans to issue offshore preference shares worth up to 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) to shore up its capital.

“The company shall conduct a non-public issuance of not more than 300 million offshore preference shares to raise proceeds not exceeding 30 billion yuan or its equivalent to replenish the company’s additional tier 1 capital,” Cinda said in a statement on Tuesday.

The plan, which has obtained a green-light from Cinda’s board, is still pending approval from the company’s shareholders and Chinese authorities, it said.

Besides China’s major banks, the country’s corporations have also been issuing preference shares to repay debt and replenish working capital.

In March, Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd said it aimed to raise up to 3.0 billion yuan via a preference share issue.

Chinese companies, with ever more cash tied up in stocks and unpaid bills, are facing their tightest liquidity crunch in a decade, according to a Reuters analysis, forcing some into more costly and less secure borrowing to stay afloat.