China Cinda says had $46.5 bln assets at end-June
November 25, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

China Cinda says had $46.5 bln assets at end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, one of China’s four bad debt managers, had total assets of 283.55 billion yuan ($46.5 billion) at June 30, 2013 compared with 254.61 billion yuan at the end of December, 2012, according to an IPO prospectus filed by the company on Monday.

China Cinda said profit attributable to equity holders stood at 4.06 billion yuan ($667 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2013, up from 2.99 billion yuan a year earlier.

The company is seeking to raise up to $2.5 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) that is set to be the biggest in Hong Kong this year.

