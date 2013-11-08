FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Cinda gets HK go-ahead for up to $2 bln IPO-source
November 8, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

China Cinda gets HK go-ahead for up to $2 bln IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Corp, one of four companies set up in the late 1990s to manage the country’s bad loans, received approval from the listing committee of the Hong Kong stock exchange to go public in the city, a source with direct knowledge said on Friday, clearing the way for its up to $2 billion deal.

The go-ahead means China Cinda will start pre-marketing the IPO to investors as soon as Monday, added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse , Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO, Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously reported.

