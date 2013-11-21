FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Cinda sets price range on up to $2.45 bln in HK IPO - IFR
November 21, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

China Cinda sets price range on up to $2.45 bln in HK IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Corp, one of four companies set up in the late 1990s to manage the country’s bad loans, plans to raise about $2.45 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday.

The company is offering 5.3 billion shares in a range of HK$3.00 to HK$3.58 each, putting the total deal at HK$18.97 billion ($2.45 billion), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse , Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO, IFR reported previously. ($1=7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto)

