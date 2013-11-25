FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cinda launches $2.5 bln HK IPO backed by Och-Ziff, Norway fund
November 25, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

Cinda launches $2.5 bln HK IPO backed by Och-Ziff, Norway fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Corp, one of China’s four bad loan managers, is seeking up to $2.5 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong attracting global investors like Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund.

China Cinda is offering 5.32 billion new shares in an indicative range of HK$3.00 to HK$3.58 ($0.39 to $0.46) each, according to a term sheet for the deal seen by Reuters. The deal is set to be Hong Kong’s biggest IPO this year.

Investors including hedge fund Och-Ziff, Norges Bank and China Life Insurance Co will be among cornerstone investors in the deal, together committing to buy about $1.1 billion worth of China Cinda shares, sources said over the weekend.

Cornerstone investors in IPOs receive guaranteed share allocations in exchange for agreeing to retain their stakes for a set amount of time.

