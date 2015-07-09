FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Cinda says Ministry of Finance will not cut stake to maintain market stability
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 9, 2015 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

China Cinda says Ministry of Finance will not cut stake to maintain market stability

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd said on Thursday that its controlling shareholder, the Ministry of Finance, has notified the company that it will not reduce its shareholding in the company in order to maintain the stability of the capital market.

Shares of Chinese brokerages plunged in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday as concerns grew that a steep decline in equity markets will affect the companies’ profitability.

The ministry will “proactively perform” its duties as an investor and undertakes it will not reduce stake in the company during abnormal fluctuations in the stock market, China Cinda said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

China Cinda’s chairman Hou Jianhang said the company will not reduce its stake in listed companies it controls and will increase its shareholding at appropriate time in accordance with market conditions.

Shares of China Cinda, which plunged to a record low on Wednesday, have fallen about 17 percent so far this week.

Other brokerages, including GF Securities Co Ltd , Guolian Securities Co Ltd, and Central China Securities Co Ltd, said they possesses sufficient liquidity and all risk control indexes are either met or performing better than the regulatory indexes.

Senior management of other Chinese firms are also joining to backup their companies. Mainland developer China Vanke Co Ltd said earlier on Thursday that its executive vice president Wang Wenjin plans to up stake in the company’s A shares. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.