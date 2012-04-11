UPDATE 2-China Coal unit suspends mining ops after flood

* Four miners killed at mine run by Shanghai unit

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - China Coal Energy Co Ltd , the country’s second-largest miner, said four miners were killed in flooding at a coal mine run by its Shanghai unit, and that operations at all mines owned by the unit had been suspended.

Trading in shares of China Coal was suspended in Hong Kong and Shanghai, pending an announcement about a deadly accident at a coal mine run by subsidiary Shanghai Datun Energy Resources Co Ltd, company officials told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at the Kongzhuang mine owned by subsidiary Shanghai Datun Energy Resources, China Coal said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange. here

Shanghai Datun has suspended operations at all of its coal mines to “eliminate potential safety hazards”, China Coal said, adding that the suspension should not last long and will not have a material impact on its production.

Shanghai Energy, in which China Coal holds a 62.4 percent stake, produced 9.06 million tonnes of coal in 2011, including 1.51 million tonnes at the Kongzhuang mine.

China Coal produced 129.16 million tonnes of raw coal last year, up 5.4 percent year on year.

An official at Shanghai Datun Energy told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that the share suspension was related to flooding at one of its coal mines in Peixian, in the eastern province of Jiangsu on Tuesday.

China Coal’s Hong Kong-listed shares last closed at HK$8.62. The stock had lost 10.5 percent in the past month and 17 percent in the past 12 months.

A number of coal mines operated by China Coal Energy were suspended last year for safety inspections following an accident at a mine operated by parent China National Coal Group Corp that killed at least 10 people.

The suspension led to production losses and triggered sharp falls in China Coal Energy’s share price last year.

China’s massive coal mining industry is the deadliest in the world, due to lax safety standards and a rush to feed demand from the world’s second largest economy. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)