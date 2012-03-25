FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CCB 2011 net profit up 25 pct, lags forecast
March 25, 2012 / 11:02 AM / 6 years ago

China's CCB 2011 net profit up 25 pct, lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 25 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank , the world’s No.2 lender by market value, reported a 25 percent rise in 2011 net profit, missing expectations as lending curbs on the real estate sector for most of the year hit earnings.

Net profit in 2011 rose to 169.3 billion yuan from 135 billion yuan the year before, according to a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. This was below expectations for 170.1 billion yuan, according to a survey of 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reuters calculations showed CCB earned 30.25 billion yuan in the October-December period, up 23 percent from 24.53 billion yuan during the same time a year ago. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Mark Potter)

