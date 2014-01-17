FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China COSCO shares rise 5.6 percent after positive profit alert
January 17, 2014 / 1:32 AM / 4 years ago

China COSCO shares rise 5.6 percent after positive profit alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shares in China COSCO Holdings were set to open up 5.6 percent on Friday after China’s largest bulk shipping company said it would have returned to profit in 2013, avoiding a possible delisting after two years of losses.

Running a loss for a third year would trigger a delisting from the Shanghai stock exchange.

China COSCO said after the market closed on Thursday that it would have swung into the black in 2013, helped by cost controls and investment gains from asset sales amid a sluggish shipping industry.

At 0020 GMT, shares in China COSCO were set to open up 5.6 percent at HK$3.56 in Hong Kong, outperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
