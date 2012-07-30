China COSCO warns H1 loss to widen to at least $649 mln

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , the flagship of the country’s biggest shipping conglomerate, warned its first-half net loss would increase to at least 4.14 billion yuan ($648.83 million) due to low freight rates and high operating costs.

“The company made a net loss of 2.7 billion yuan in the first quarter of this year, and for the first half the loss will be widened by more than 50 percent from the same period last year,” Xiao Junguang, the company’s authorized representative, told Reuters.

China COSCO posted a net loss of 2.76 billion yuan for the first six months of 2011.

The company, which operates the world’s largest bulk cargo fleet and is the fifth-biggest container shipper in the world by capacity, has been hit by the weakening global economy and a supply glut of ships since the beginning of 2011.

A slowing economic growth in China and persistent excess capacity in the international shipping market also contributed to losses for the first half this year, China COSCO said in a statement late on Friday, in which it made the loss forecast, which was on unaudited basis.

China COSCO is expected to report its first-half results in August. ($1 = 6.3807 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)