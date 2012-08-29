China COSCO posts 2.17 bln yuan net loss in Q2

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd , operator of the world’s largest bulk cargo fleet, posted on Wednesday its sixth consecutive quarterly loss and said the outlook for the industry remained bleak as a result of a supply glut.

Shippers are struggling with a severe industry downturn as large numbers of new vessels, ordered when freight rates were at record highs around 2008, are delivered as economies slow and demand for commodities slackens.

China COSCO made a net loss of 2.17 billion yuan ($341.64 million) for April to June, based on Reuters calculations, slightly lower than a 2.26 billion yuan loss for the same period last year.

This widened its first half loss to 4.87 billion yuan from a deficit of 2.76 billion yuan a year ago. It had flagged a net loss of at least 4.14 billion yuan for the six-month period on low freight rates and high operating costs.

China COSCO, which is also a major container ship operator, warned that market competition in the second half of the year might intensify.

Container “shipping firms will have less incentive to raise freight rates and the significant increase in market freight rates in the first half of the year may not be maintained,” it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Losses have drained China COSCO, the fifth-biggest container shipper globally by capacity, of cash and pushed it deeper into debt as it has borrowed to meet higher fuel costs and other operating expenses.

Its operating costs surged 4.0 percent to 44.5 billion yuan during the six-month period and short-term borrowings stood at 5.46 billion yuan, up 91.4 percent from the start of the year.

Analysts expect China COSCO, which is controlled by state-owned China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company, to run into the red for a second consecutive full year in 2012, with few signs of a recovery in the global shipping market.

Consensus forecasts for China COSCO are for a loss of 2.8 billion yuan this year after it posted a record loss of 10.5 billion yuan in 2011, based on a poll of 23 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S ahead of the quarterly earnings.

Its second-quarter loss was smaller than the previous quarter’s 2.7 billion yuan loss, thanks to a mild uptick in container shipping rates, which helped A.P. Moller-Maersk’s liner unit swing back to profit in the second quarter.

China COSCO’s Hong Kong-listed shares have dropped 17.5 percent this year, after shedding more than half of their value last year and lagging a 7.3 percent gain in the Hang Seng Index . ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alison Leung; editing by Daniel Magnowski and James Jukwey)