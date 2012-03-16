FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Sales slowdown still hits some Chinese developers in February
March 16, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Sales slowdown still hits some Chinese developers in February

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to correct formatting of table, no change to text)	
    By Alex Frew McMillan	
    HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Sales slowed in February for several major Chinese
developers after a weak month across the board in January as analysts watch to see if home
purchasing picks up on the mainland with the central bank easing credit.	
    The residential property market across China has been "frozen" by government controls, SOHO
China chief executive Zhang Xin said on Thursday. Last year, 46 Chinese cities
imposed home-purchase curbs that have drastically cut transactions for residential real estate.	
    With bank borrowing getting easier in 2012, though, developers say they expect cash to flow
back into the property market. Zhang said credit easing "seems to be inevitable this year," with
further cuts in reserve requirement ratios a virtual certainty. The central bank has directed
China's big four state-backed banks to lend more to first-time home buyers. 	
    Investors are still jittery, fearing notoriously volatile Chinese property stocks are due
for a correction after surging 39 percent in the first two months of the year. Home prices in
China fell in February for the sixth consecutive month, according to a private survey, as two
years of government measures to curb property speculation hit home.	
    Comparative data in China in the first two months of the year are often distorted by the
timing of the long Lunar New Year holiday, a slow time for sales. The holiday fell in January
this year, but in February last year.	
    A single large project can also make a big difference at such a slow time, with China
Overseas Land & Investment getting a boost in February sales thanks to a project in
Hong Kong's New Territories, likely to continue with a large increase in March for the company.	
        	
    (Sales revenues in billions of yuan; percent change from a year ago; China Overseas Land
sales in HK$)	
    	
 Company                 RIC      January   Percent  February   Percent      	
                                    Sales    Change     Sales    Change	
         	
China Vanke              000002.SZ   12.2    -39.0     7.34     +20.3        	
Evergrande Real Estate     3333.HK   2.22    -77.3     2.02     -55.1              	
Poly Real Estate Group   600048.SS   1.51    -69.4     3.62     +46.3      	
China Overseas Land        0688.HK   3.90    -50.0     13.1    +208.9      	
Longfor Properties         0960.HK   1.18    -72.3     2.13     -30.4     	
Greentown China Holdings   3900.HK   1.60    -69.2     2.00     -16.7 	
Agile Property Holdings    3383.HK   2.08    -35.0     2.10     -40.0  	
Gemdale Corp             600383.SS   0.40    -75.8     1.23     +85.0          	
Shimao Property Holdings   0813.HK   0.91    -70.0     2.07     +70.9         	
Guangzhou R&F Properties   2777.HK   1.23    -57.0     2.40     +96.4   	
Sino-Ocean Land            3377.HK   0.29    -90.1     0.98     -38.7       	
	
	
 (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Matt Driskill)

